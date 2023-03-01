United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,171 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,572,070. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

