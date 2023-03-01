United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

BAM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 79,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

