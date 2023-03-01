United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 27,656 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 233,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Newell Brands Company Profile



Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

