United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UIHC opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163 in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

