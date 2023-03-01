Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.
UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.
Uniti Group Trading Down 5.8 %
UNIT stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.