Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Uniti Group Trading Down 5.8 %

UNIT stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

