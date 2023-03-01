Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 3rd

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ULH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.