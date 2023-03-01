UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

