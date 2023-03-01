UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 260.6% in February

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 3.3 %

UPMMY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.