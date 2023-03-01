Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $375,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $84,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Valens Semiconductor

VLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.