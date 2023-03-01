Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

VMI traded up $7.98 on Wednesday, hitting $325.31. 45,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

