Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 1,799,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,640. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

