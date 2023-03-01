Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.23 and last traded at C$41.13. 103,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 102,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

