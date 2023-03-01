Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.49. The company had a trading volume of 450,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,787. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

