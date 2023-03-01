Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 1,042,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,666,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.