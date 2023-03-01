Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 1,042,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,666,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.