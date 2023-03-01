Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.07. 982,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,249,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
