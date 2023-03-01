Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $75.29. 3,196,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,228,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.
