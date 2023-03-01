Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.54 and last traded at $74.54. 20,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.