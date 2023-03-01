Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Interests LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43,216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 1,267,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

