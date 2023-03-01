Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $34.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

VTWRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.66) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

