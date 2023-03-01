Velas Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.85 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025408 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,938,202 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,938,199 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.