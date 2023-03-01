Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 11.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.6% on Wednesday after SVB Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.68. 724,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,063,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veradigm

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Veradigm by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Veradigm

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.