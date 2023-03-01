VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.18) on Wednesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 96.97 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of £414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.10.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.