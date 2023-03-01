VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.18) on Wednesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 96.97 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of £414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.10.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

