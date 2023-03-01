VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $512,326.85 and $6,162.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.