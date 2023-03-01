VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $564,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

