Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Videndum Stock Performance

LON VID traded down GBX 30 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 956 ($11.54). The stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,069.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The stock has a market cap of £445.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,729.82 and a beta of 0.79. Videndum has a one year low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Articles

