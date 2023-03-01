Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of VKIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 20,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,044. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

