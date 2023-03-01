Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Viking Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of VKIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 20,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,044. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Viking Energy Group
