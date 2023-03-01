Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.55. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5,659,967 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.
Virgin Galactic Stock Down 17.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
Featured Stories
