Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.55. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 5,659,967 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

