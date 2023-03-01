Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 9,935.2% in February

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,936,800 shares, an increase of 9,935.2% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK
