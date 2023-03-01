Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 9,935.2% in February

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,936,800 shares, an increase of 9,935.2% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Rating)

Read More

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.