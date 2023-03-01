Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.95

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 750026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

