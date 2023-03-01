Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.95

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 750026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Vista Energy Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.