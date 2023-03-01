VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 795,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VIZIO by 125.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 273,312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 576,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

