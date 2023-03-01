Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.07 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $101.94 million and $9.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00015817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.80695356 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,339,339.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

