Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00015917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031229 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00220476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.80695356 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,339,339.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

