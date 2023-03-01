Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Trading Up 0.4%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.
Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter.
Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.
