Walken Price Tops $0.0473 on Top Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

