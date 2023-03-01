Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $20.50 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and $2.26 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,934,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,958,924 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

