Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WAYN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

