Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,512,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,965. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.