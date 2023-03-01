Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.87. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

