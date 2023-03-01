Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.67. The company had a trading volume of 87,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,836. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

