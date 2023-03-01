Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $204,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,970. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

