Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $6.29 on Wednesday, reaching $727.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,787. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $772.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $802.55.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.