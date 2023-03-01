Wedbush Trims Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KNSA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.19.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
