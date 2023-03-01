Wedbush Trims Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Target Price to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

KNSA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $912.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 922,579 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

