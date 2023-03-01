Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT):
- 2/23/2023 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $6.10. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 1,304,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,407. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
