Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 6.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.34. 631,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,541,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,917,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Weibo by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,896 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

