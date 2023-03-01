Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 6.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.34. 631,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,541,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
Weibo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Featured Articles
