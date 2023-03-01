West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $75.64. Approximately 179,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,877% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
