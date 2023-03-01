Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 628.35 and a quick ratio of 628.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

