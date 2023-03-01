Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.10. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 10,883 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
