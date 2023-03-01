Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.10. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 10,883 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

