Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

