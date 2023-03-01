WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 1,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

