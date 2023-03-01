WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $358.12 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $358.12 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,214,411 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

